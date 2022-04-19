Tuesday brings sun, clouds, and a chance for thunder

Showers continue this morning, but the Puget Sound area is also seeing a lot of sunshine and breezy wind in the mix to start Tuesday.

Temps will stay cool across the region Tuesday. Expect a mix of clouds, sunshine, and a few showers. There is a slight chance that these showers develop into isolated thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a "marginal risk" for severe thunderstorms along the Oregon and parts of the southwest Washington coasts Wednesday. These types of storms can produce strong localized wind, heavy rain, hail, lightning and even funnel clouds. Rain will develop in the Puget Sound in the afternoon hours and continue on and off through Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms are possible for the Puget Sound area and the rest of Western Washington as well.

After Thursday showers, high pressure finally returns to the area bringing us warmer and drier weather. The weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.