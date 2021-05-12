Trending warmer in the low to mid 70s through the weekend with showers returning next week

Happy Wednesday! Another round of sunshine and above normal highs for Puget Sound today. We'll continue to see temperatures spike through the weekend too. The seasonal average for this time of year is 66, so pushing into the 70s feels nice and summer-like.

Tonight, lows fall off into the mid to upper 40s for most with Seattle landing at 50 overnight.

Expect another partly to mostly cloudy start Thursday as low level onshore flow is with us. Clouds will clear out after lunch into the afternoon tomorrow making for a nice evening commute. Highs near 70 for the Central Sound with cooler temps at the coast and mountains.

On Friday, we can expect fewer clouds to start the day with earlier clearing for really nice conditions. Highs jump Friday, Saturday, and Sunday into the mid 70s with plenty of weekend sunshine! Great weather for both OL Reign and Sounders FC as they play Saturday and Sunday.

As we get into the work week an upper-level trough will move in over the region and hang with us through Wednesday. This set up will cool off temperatures and open the door for showers to return as well.

Also, we're watching snow levels as they drop to near pass levels by mid-week. With the lower levels we could see a little snow over the higher elevations. Stay tuned!

Have a great night!

Beach Forecast

Mountain Forecast

Eastern WA Forecast

