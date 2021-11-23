Travel conditions improving for Thanksgiving week

Snow is expected in the Cascades today, but weather for Thanksgiving travel should improve over the next two days.

Snohomish and King counties were hit with heavy rain in the early morning hours leading to some issues on area roadways. The rest of Tuesday looks mainly dry, with just a few isolated showers here and there.

The Cascade passes will continue to see snowfall through the afternoon. About 3-8" is expected at Snoqualmie, White, and Stevens passes. Travel over the passes will be impacted this afternoon and evening. Stevens and White passes could remain an issue Wednesday with what is already on the ground, but no additional snow is expected.

Snow levels will rise ahead of the next wet system to impact the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday into Thursday.

That system will bring widespread rain to the Puget Sound area and coast Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. After some leftover showers on Friday morning, Friday and the first half of Saturday looks dry. Saturday night and Sunday look wet again.

If you're heading to the big playoff game tonight between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake, it will be mainly dry with cool temps by kickoff.