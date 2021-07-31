Tracking Scattered Showers

Happy Saturday!

We received a TRACE amount of rain at Sea-Tac today and marks 47 days since we've had measurable rainfall. This isn't impressive by any means, but it was nice to get a few sprinkles here and there across Western Washington. Don't worry, rain chances ramp up later in the 7-day! Spotty showers will continue tonight into tomorrow morning too. You'll notice the humidity and clouds early tomorrow morning, but they'll break for more sunshine and warmer weather tomorrow afternoon.

Take a look at Friday! Rain chances increase along with cooler weather. This looks like it will be measurable, and we should break our dry streak.

Here is a look at our dew points this evening. A little sticky out there for some of us. Expect on and off "humidity" this week as we prepare for more rain chances!

Advertisement

Have a good one!