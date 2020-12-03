Tracking Friday sunshine with some weekend showers.

Tracking more late Fall sunshine as we head into the weekend. Upper level ridging will build in overnight helping us clear out skies, but some patchy fog will develop in the usual spot for SW WA. As we push through Friday a weak trough will start to ride up from the California Coastline to our coast and with high pressure set up over Eastern WA this will set up weak offshore flow. This all helping provide a very nice day for Puget Sound.

Dry conditions should last through much of Saturday with highs just over 50 and that's about four degrees above our seasonal average. UW Football kicks off from Husky Stadium at 1pm against Stanford! Enjoy the nice and dry conditions!

Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday. Showers will linger into Sunday morning and should wrap up just in time for the Seahawks game at Lumen Field against the Giants. Kick off set for 1:05pm.

Monday looks mostly cloudy, but dry. Highs hang near 50. We expect kick off temps for the Western Conference Championship between our Sounders FC and Minnesota United FC in the mid to upper 40s. Rain pushes inland just after the match and is with us through most of Tuesday.

At this point models suggest near normal highs with below normal precip to close out the work week. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin

