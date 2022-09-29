Seattle weather: Temps in the 80s for the first days of October

The Sea-Tac Airport hit 70 degrees today, which is three degrees above average and the warm trend will continue as we sail into the first weekend of October.

Overnight, temperatures cool into the upper 40s to low 50s. We may see a little fog develop for areas in the South Sound and along the NW WA coast.

Send the kids out the door with a sweatshirt or light jacket, but by lunchtime, they will not need it as the skies are mostly sunny. High Friday is forecasted at 70 again.

Are you ready for more fall warmth? We continue to heat up as high pressure builds into the Northwest over the weekend and into next week. This will kick our temperatures up to near record-breaking territory.

In case you're wondering…. Seattle has never recorded consecutive high temperatures of 80°+ in October, and it looks like we just may have a window of opportunity to do that Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!

Here's a peek into our 7Day temperature trend with potential record-setting days.

With a drier and warmer pattern, there is the threat of fires kicking up more smoke into the upper atmosphere over the next week.

Friday, we expect air quality to become slightly degraded for several areas including spots in Western WA as well as east of the Cascades. Lower AQI levels will happen for folks in Chelan and Douglas Counties where values will become "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

By Saturday, we're forecasting more haze to fill into Puget Sound and west out to the coast.

The extended forecast keeps us warm and dry with highs finally cooling back into the mid 70s mid-week. Happy Fall!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast