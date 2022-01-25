Toronto woman 'walks' on frozen water across Lake Ontario

A woman took a daring chance and walked across a frozen Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada over the weekend.

This video, filmed by Instagram user @toronto_papi_, shows the user’s wife taking cautious steps toward the Toronto skyline; it was accompanied by the caption, "White Walker at Centre Island."

Environment Canada has issued a significant weather outlook for Toronto and large parts of Ontario over the weekend.

An extreme cold warning was issued for Toronto for Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with temperatures as low as -17 degrees Fahrenheit.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.