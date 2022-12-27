Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
12
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Tonight's Forecast: Winds and rain taper off

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - It has been an active day! We finished it off with some strong wind gusts across the region. Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts across Western Washington:  

The rain will continue to taper off along with the wind speeds. Temperatures will begin to drop, and we can expect some chilly weather tomorrow morning. Here is a look at your morning lows:

Most of the region received between 1-3" of rain accumulation. The good news is that we'll continue to clear out overnight. Expect only a few isolated showers tomorrow. Here is a look at your FutureCast showing the rain chances through tomorrow:

The biggest concern tonight will be the snow accumulation in the Cascades. This is where we have a *Winter Weather Advisory* in place until 1am Wednesday morning. Passes could receive between 8-12" of snow! Watch for pass conditions as they are expected to deteriorate quickly.

With all the recent rain, our rivers have been cresting. Here is a look at our current flood stage (as of 9:15pm):

One of the bigger weather issues from earlier today was the coastal flooding. Due to high tides returning again tomorrow, we'll be under a *Coastal Flood Advisory* for the Puget Sound.  Here is a look at the details:

Btw - The *Flood Watch* will remain in effect through tomorrow. 

We're still expecting rain in the coming days - but NOTHING like what we just went through. Here is a lock at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!