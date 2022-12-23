Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
8
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting

Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight: 

Temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the week and will be above normal (46F).

Rain chances will rapidly increase tomorrow. Expect moderate-heavy rain at times throughout the morning. This will taper off in the evening, and then we'll be left with isolated showers. Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast:

Here is a look at our rain totals through Christmas morning:

Due to moderate-heavy rain increasing on Saturday, Flood watches have popped up. This is because we're going to see a lot of ice/snow melt along with heavier downpours. 

A *Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect tomorrow too.

The new system will increase wind speeds as well. Most of the area will experience gust up to 20-25 mph. These areas, highlighted in the tan color, will be under an advisory with gusts up to 50 mph:

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Happy holidays!