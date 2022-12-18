Tonight's forecast: Icy and cold

It is going to be FREEZING tonight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:

The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4am tomorrow morning for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the lowlands across King and Pierce County. Here is a look at the advisory:

A *WIND CHILL ADVISORY* will remain in place for those in Whatcom County (lowlands). Wind chill value will could drop below zero so protect yourself if you have to be outdoors through 10am tomorrow. Here is a look at the advisory:

Cold wind chill values will not be limited to Whatcom County. It'll feel like the teens for most of us tomorrow morning. Be sure to bundle up!

As the actually temperatures plunge, be on the lookout for icy roadways! The roads are damp and ponding has occurred for some of us overnight.

Our next system will arrive on Monday night and roll through Tuesday. This will bring added lowland snow (North Sound) and cold temperatures. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!