Tonight's Forecast: Freezing overnight lows and icy roads

Temperatures peaked in the mid-40s this afternoon! Lots of melting took place, along with scattered precipitation, so now we'll have to watch out for icy roadways tomorrow morning. I mean, just take a look at these overnight lows:

Like today, temperatures will return into the mid-40s. It'll be a beautiful and quiet day as the sunshine returns! Here is a look at your forecast:

Our next system will arrive tomorrow night. This will increase rain chances and a mix of snow at times too (for some).

Enjoy your evening and bundle up tonight!