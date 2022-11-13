Tonight's Forecast: Fog and patchy freezing fog

Morning lows will drop into the mid-lower 30s for the majority of Western Washington. We'll continue with these cold morning temperatures throughout the week.

As the temperatures dip down, fog will develop. The concern is that freezing fog will be patchy and present in spots tomorrow morning. Use caution tomorrow morning before it lifts!

Expect lots of sunshine tomorrow afternoon as we repeat Sunday's weather! Here is a look at Monday forecast:

This dry, cold, and sunny weather pattern is very abnormal for this time of year! Enjoy the sunshine this week and watch out for that freezing fog. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!