Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds

Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures o be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:

The Fraser Outflow is in full swing and will increase wind speeds out of the NE. This will kick up gusty conditions for those across the North Sound as we roll though the weekend. A *Wind Advisory* will remain in effect for those in the highlighted area below. Here is a look at the advisory:

Actual temperatures (not wind chills or feel-like temps) will fall into the 20s. Be mindful of your pets and plants!

Even though it's going to be cold, it'll be sunny! Check out those daytime highs:

Brr! As we head into the 7-day forecast, the showers return and the temperatures warm back up. Here is a look what we can expect:

Have a good one!