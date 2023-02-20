Tonight: Gusty winds and heavy mountain snow

It has been a windy day! Peak wind gusts (as of 6pm) have exceeded 50 mph for some. Here is a look:

High winds will continue to increase and remain in the forecast throughout the night. A *High Wind Warning* goes into effect tonight with the potential of gusts up to 60 mph. Wind Advisories will be in place for the rest of the area (lowlands/foothills). Winds will easily be gusting between 35-45 mph all night long. Here is a breakdown of your wind alerts:

If you have unsecured objects lying around outside - take care of that asap. This is a look at our IBM model showing gusty conditions later on tonight:

The winds will also be kicking up across the Cascades. This is where we can expect low visibilities due to gusty winds and heavy snow tonight. The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until tomorrow afternoon. We're expected at least 1' of snow tonight.

It'll feel even colder out there as temperatures continue to fall. Wind chill values drop to around 30 degrees at times!

Tomorrow morning we'll have a couple Coastal Flood Advisories that go into effect for the highlighted area in green below. This will coincide with high tide tomorrow mroning.

Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid-40s as wind speeds slowly die down. Scattered showers area expected to be on and off throughout the day with more mountain snow accumulating. Here is a look at your forecast:

Once this system clears we'll be in for a BIG temperature swing. We're looking at record-breaking cold temperatures as an upper-level low pressure system slides south.

Have a good one and stay safe.