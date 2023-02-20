Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
7
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:03 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:03 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Franklin County

Tonight: Gusty winds and heavy mountain snow

FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - It has been a windy day! Peak wind gusts (as of 6pm) have exceeded 50 mph for some. Here is a look:

High winds will continue to increase and remain in the forecast throughout the night. A *High Wind Warning* goes into effect tonight with the potential of gusts up to 60 mph. Wind Advisories will be in place for the rest of the area (lowlands/foothills). Winds will easily be gusting between 35-45 mph all night long. Here is a breakdown of your wind alerts:

If you have unsecured objects lying around outside - take care of that asap. This is a look at our IBM model showing gusty conditions later on tonight:

The winds will also be kicking up across the Cascades. This is where we can expect low visibilities due to gusty winds and heavy snow tonight. The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until tomorrow afternoon. We're expected at least 1' of snow tonight.

It'll feel even colder out there as temperatures continue to fall. Wind chill values drop to around 30 degrees at times!

Tomorrow morning we'll have a couple Coastal Flood Advisories that go into effect for the highlighted area in green below. This will coincide with high tide tomorrow mroning.

Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid-40s as wind speeds slowly die down. Scattered showers area expected to be on and off throughout the day with more mountain snow accumulating. Here is a look at your forecast:

Once this system clears we'll be in for a BIG temperature swing. We're looking at record-breaking cold temperatures as an upper-level low pressure system slides south.  

Have a good one and stay safe.