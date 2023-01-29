Tonight: Frigid overnight lows return (20s)

Tomorrow - be prepared for the coldest morning of the year (so far)! It is already significantly colder out there with temperatures falling into the lower 20s for some. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s under clear skies for the majority of Western Washington. Here is a look at your commute forecast:

The sun will be glowing on our commute tomorrow morning! It won't help us out with our afternoon temperatures, but it'll feel good to bask in its temporary warmth. Note that the clouds will gradually build throughout the afternoon. Here is a look at your forecast:

The clouds will continue to hang in the forecast as some spotty showers in the lowlands return across parts of the North Sound.

Our next system arrives late Thursday/ early Friday as we get ready for more showers! Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!