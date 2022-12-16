Tomorrow's forecast: Cold and cloudy

Temperatures continue to fall this evening under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be spent in the mid-lower 30 through the majority of your evening.

As the temperatures continue to drop, the fog will continue to develop. Freezing fog will now be a concern as we're all expecting freezing overnight lows. Please be on the lookout for low visibilities!

The fog will lift by the lunchtime and the clouds will remain thick. The cold air will not budge! Highs will peak in the lower 40s and upper 30s! Here is a look at your forecast:

Temperatures will continue to be cold this week. Precipitation chances will increase and a chance for lowland snow returns! This will first pop up on Sunday. A winterly mix will be possible across parts of the North Sound (Snohomish, Island, Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan, and parts of Jefferson Co.). This is something our weather team will continue to track and pin down for you on-air!

Have a good one!