Tomorrow: Showers and mountain snow

Seasonal temperatures will continue as we roll through the night. An isolated shower tuner cloudy skies will be possible too.

Tomorrow we can expect seasonal conditions as rain chances increase through the day for the lowlands/foothills.

Heavy mountain snow will be expected as we continue to press through the holiday weekend. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon for elevations over 2,000'. Expect deteriorating road conditions - especially on Monday and Tuesday.

The big (in the near future) weather days to watch out for will be Monday and Tuesday. This is where the winds kick up, the rain increases (lowlands/foothills), and mountain snow adds up. Here is a look at the forecast:

A few fluffy fakes can't be ruled out late Tuesday and early Wednesday. An arctic blast will hit the region and temperatures will plummet as we flirt with record-breaking temperatures.

Enjoy this "mild" weather!