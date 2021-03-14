Tomorrow Morning: Isolated Flurries

Happy Pi Day!

The rain shook things up for us today. We received about .28" of rain over the last 24 hours at Sea-Tac and it continues to fall. A cold front blew through sparking the changes and now, the temperatures are dropping. As the precipitation continues, we'll be watching for snow flurries early tomorrow morning.

The flurries are back in our forecast, yes, but it won't accumulate. As the precipitation clear early tomorrow morning, the clouds with break and the sun will come out!

Highs wil be on the cool side, but that sunshine will make it feel slightly warmer. Enjoy the day and stay warm!