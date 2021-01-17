Tomorrow: Dense Patchy Fog

Patchy fog is starting to build in our forecast tonight. Use caution navigating on your morning commute tomorrow. It'll continue to thicken up and will hang around through the late morning for some.

The temperatures will fall as well. Not only will we be dealing with the 30s tomorrow morning, but our overnight lows will continue to tank this week.

Expect freezing morning lows Sunday morning. The temperatures will drop due to an upper-level low dropping our jet stream. This will allow for colder air to surge our way.

Rain chances this week are significantly lower. However, some spotty showers here and there will hit. The end of the 7-day will be fun to watch! Depending on the timing, we MIGHT have a shot for some snow I the foothills.This will depend on a cold front but right now it's too far out to pinpoint the exact time it'll hit.

I'll keep you posted on the forecast!

Have a good one.