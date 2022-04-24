Seattle weather: Toasty sunshine Sunday, rain back Monday

We're happy to deliver another beautiful forecast today. Maximize on the warm sunshine and get outside!

Highs will soar to the mid to upper 60s across Puget Sound. Temps along the coast will be a little cooler, because the coastal beaches will see increasing clouds and rain between 1–4 p.m.

The warmth will be fleeting. Rain pushes into Puget Sound by 11 o'clock tonight. We'll probably have a daily chance for showers through at least Wednesday. Highs the next several days will drop to the 50s. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.

There could be some light snow for the mountain passes Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast models are disagreeing about the forecast Thursday and Friday. Some say dry, others say wet. Stay tuned for more!

Enjoy our spectacular sunshine today :)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Advertisement

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv