Thursday's Forecast: Scattered showers and mountain snow

FOX 13 Seattle

Scattered showers, chilly temperatures on Friday

Seattle - Expected scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Here is a look at the forecast:

Showers will return as wake-up tomorrow morning. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Here is a look at the rain in the forecast:

Expect between .10-.50" of accumulation for most of us. High temperatures will peak in the mid-40s under cloudy skies. 

Once again, we'll have a coastal flood advisory go into effect tomorrow morning. Expect minor flooding across the Puget Sound and part of the Coast. Here is a look at the advisory:

I mention rain earlier, but we're also expecting mountain snow. A *Winter Weather Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow. Here is a look at the advisory:

It's definitely been a soggy one! If you've been curious on how much rain accumulation we've seen - here you go!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!