Seattle weather: Chilly start to Thursday with near-average highs, blue skies

Just a beauty of a day Wednesday! Highs landing in the upper 40s to low 50s. The airport hit 51. And that's the 31st day in a row at below average temperatures.

Overnight we'll sleep under cloudy skies, but a few of us could see the stars, like at the coast for Hoquiam and to the north in Bellingham. Plan to dress in layers Thursday as we wake up at or below freezing.

The normal low for this time of year is 40.

High pressure grabs a hold of the region for a few days to allow clearer skies with warmer highs. This just might be our chance to break the month plus streak of cooler than normal temperatures.

We're forecasting plenty of blue skies along with highs Thursday in the low to mid 50s. In fact, we're going with 55 tomorrow for Seattle.

The "Luck of the Irish" looks to be with us for St. Patrick's Day Friday. The day starts out mostly sunny with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Highs near 60!!!

Friday is the winner of the "Best Day to Head Outdoors." Hope you find a pot of gold!

Saturday is partly cloudy with highs right near 60 again. Clouds will roll back in throughout the day.

If you're heading to Lumen Field for the Sounders vs LA FC match conditions are perfect! Your 1pm kickoff temps are in the low to mid 50s. #GoSoundersFC

A few light showers return Sunday with an increasing chance of rain by Monday, the first day of the new season! Spring arrives just after lunch with showers turning to rain. Sunday highs cool into the mid 50s with only upper 40s for Monday.

Happy Spring! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

