River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:10 AM PDT, Mason County
9
High Wind Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast

Thunderstorms, mountain snow, and strong wind Monday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - FOX 13 meteorologists have issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday as a strong storm pushes through the Pacific Northwest.

Thunderstorms are moving through the area this morning and will continue to pop up into the afternoon. Some of these storms may become severe. We are also seeing strong, potentially damaging wind gusts in Western Washington.

There is a lot to go over today. Here are the headlines:

Winds will remain strong and peak again this afternoon into the early evening. Gusts could reach up to 40-50 mph in the central and south Puget Sound areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect in those locations.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the north sound and Washington Coast, where winds could exceed 50-60 mph. Early this morning, a 61 mph gust was recorded at the Bellingham Airport.

Snow will also continue to fall at the mountain passes. An additional 4-8 inches could fall the rest of the day at the pass level.

After we get through today, Tuesday will bring breezy, but much calmer weather. After a few morning showers, expect afternoon clearing and lots of sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look fantastic as high pressure takes over and temps soar into the upper 60s on Thursday. Some spots could hit 70 degrees for the first time this year.

The warm weather will not last though. Friday through the weekend, showers return with much cooler temperatures.