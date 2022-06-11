This weekend: Sunbreaks with a few light showers

After record rain this week we're finally starting to dry out some. Rain totals at SeaTac are now at 2.29" through Friday at 5pm and with 20 days left in June we have plenty of time to push into the top 5 wettest.

Highs warmed early Friday with Seattle reaching 67 by 1pm, but then quickly cooled off. Normal for this time of year is 70.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 50s for a mild night under mostly cloudy skies.

Our active weather pattern settles down some as we move into the weekend. This will be especially helpful for our area rivers, streams, and creeks as they continue to recede. During the next three days we can expect cooler than average temperatures with light showers.

Saturday starts out mostly cloudy with a few pockets of showers, otherwise look for mostly dry conditions with afternoon clearing. Highs warm a few degrees into the upper 60s.

If you're heading to the mountains look out for widespread dense fog. Snow levels sit near 7,000ft.

Clouds will thicken up some overnight Saturday into early Sunday. We expect a few more light showers to pop up too. Highs drop nearly 10 degrees into the low 60s.

Monday, look for a chance of rain to the North Sound with a chance of showers for everyone else by the afternoon. Snow levels drop to near 4,500ft.

Warmer, drier weather is in store next week. Highs will slowly climb out of the low 60s into the mid to upper 60s.

By the end of the week a few showers may return. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster