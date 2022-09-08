This Weekend: Heat, gusty winds, & low humidity elevate fire danger.

Another gorgeous day across the region. Highs Thursday landing in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Don't expect those seasonable conditions to last as more summer heat hits this weekend.

Overnight skies are mostly clear with near average lows in the mid 50s around Puget Sound.

Friday's highs climb above normal into the low upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures may fluctuate some as smoke and haze could suppress heating throughout the day.

A "Red Flag Warning" goes into effect Friday at 12pm lasting through late Saturday night for all of Western WA. This alert comes as winds become gusty at times; relative humidity drops dramatically, along with above average heat.

These conditions will elevate the threat of fires igniting around the state. Please be careful this weekend as our terrain remains tinder dry, and any small spark can fuel an existing blaze or start a new one.

As winds shift this weekend to a northeasterly flow, we're forecasting areas of smoke and haze to filter into Western WA. This will potentially reduce air quality values through early Sunday. Some neighborhoods will experience levels dropping into the "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

The record to beat Saturday is 91 set back in 2020. If we get there, we'll not only set a daily record high, but also own a new record for most 90+ days in a single year.

Right now, we sit at 12 days of 90+ temperature at SeaTac this year. We share that hot record with 2015, which also saw 12 days of heat. Stay tuned!

Sunday highs cool into the low 80s with less haze and more sunshine by the afternoon. We're forecasting near 82.

Are you ready for Monday Night Football? Let's hope the Seahawks are as they host Russell Wilson and his new team… the Broncos. Kick off from Lumen Field is set for 5:15pm under partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 70s.

Tuesday skies look mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Those seasonable temperatures hang with us through the middle of the week. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

