Weekend in view with mostly dry, warmer forecast coming our way

We saw another round of cooler temps with some areas seeing heavy downpours at times throughout Thursday.

Overnight showers will diminish with lows cooler than normal again, landing in the low to mid 40s.

If you're ready for some Spring sunshine, Friday and Saturday look nice with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday morning look for patchy fog at the coast along with some areas inland. Fog will lift pretty quickly during the morning commute with most of us seeing partly sunny skies Friday. A few areas may see a couple of isolated showers passing through as our low drops south of the region. Saturday looks like a repeat of Friday with a few more showers over the mountains as the low inches back our way.

The Sounders FC host Atlanta United FC Sunday at Lumen Field with the early kick-off at 1:30 p.m. Conditions will be nice on the pitch. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few passing showers. Highs drop into the mid to upper 60s. And just south down the I-5 corridor at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila, the Seawolves take on Rugby ATL… kick off set for 5 p.m.

Monday, we cool off to the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies with another chance of passing showers.

The rest of the week features highs near normal with plenty of sunshine in between a chance of showers.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

