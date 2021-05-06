The weekend is in view... tracking possible thunderstorms Friday with calmer conditions to follow.

Happy Thursday!

Blustery conditions hang with us through the overnight hours. Showery and breezy weather will let up during the morning commute. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s.

Winds will relax as Friday as we get going, but we'll keep showers in the forecast along with a chance of a thunderstorm popping up. Here's a look at the area we're keeping an eye on with instability in the atmosphere.

The weekend outlook isn't bad at all, in fact Mother's Day 2021 looks pretty nice with mostly dry conditions. We expect temperatures to warm up slightly Saturday into the upper 50s with low 60s for Sunday. Each day there's a small chance of a few sprinkles otherwise partly sunny skies.

Next week highs climb back into the low 70s with showers filtering back into the region for some areas late week.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast