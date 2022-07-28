Seattle weather: 2 more days of temperatures in the 90s before cooling down next week

We did it again! Another day in the 90s, making it three in a row now!

The FOX Forecast Team is forecasting at least two more days at 90 or above, and that streak will tie the all-time record for the longest run of five consecutive days. We saw this back in July 2015 and August 1981.

And we may potentially take it to six days for the first time ever if we keep the heat through Sunday!

Here's a peek at our temperature trend through next week. We'll drop quite a bit after Sunday with highs back in the 70s.

We can thank high pressure for the extended warmth across the west.

Our team can't stress enough the importance of hydrating and staying cool during this stretch of heat. For many, especially those who already suffer from heat-related illnesses, these high temperatures can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Make sure to check on family, friends, and don't forget about the pets!

Weather Alerts remain in effect through 9 p.m Saturday for much of the state.

With high pressure above and the mercury rising air quality can become diminished. Most of us will stay in the "good to moderate" zone, but the foothills will see the ozone turn air quality into "unhealthy for sensitive groups" through the weekend.

Overnight lows are mild for most with warmer temps in and around the metro area. The average low for this time of year is 58.

Highs soar again Friday into the low to mid 90s with upper 90s into the foothills. The coolest spots are at the coast where marine air will keep communities very comfortable in the mid to upper 60s.

Mother Nature will finally send air-conditioning back our way next week. Starting Monday onshore flow returns and cools temperatures into the 70s! So, hang on a little longer folks! We may even see a thunderstorm or two over the Cascades with a shot for drizzle in the lowlands too. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecast

