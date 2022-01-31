The potential for lowland snow returns to kick of February

What a day to end the month of January! The convergence zone kicked up, and it produced everything from hail to mountain snow. Highs peaked in the mid-40,s and the sun was out for an epic sunset view.

Now, let's kick off February with a bang! We can expect below average temperatures to continue with more lowland snow…for some. A mix of rain and snow will be possible tomorrow and once again on Wednesday. A disturbance will trigger this activity across Western Washington, and I've issued a Weather Alert Day for parts of the N. Sound. As we get ready for more flurries - especially on Wednesday - use caution on the roadways. Sick spots will be possible along the roadways with temperatures falling below freezing.

A light coating of snow will be possible through Wednesday. Most of the area can expect about an 1" of accumulation, but we'll have some areas exceeding that between 1"-2". In fact, snow flurries could develop as far south as Lynnwood. Let's keep our eyes peeled!

ECMWF Model:

I want to include the temperature and precipitation outlook for the month of February as we kick it off! No shocker here, but it looks like we'll continue with below average temperatures through the month. As far as precipitation goes - we have an equal chance of receiving either above or below totals. It'll be interesting to see how we pan out.

I'll leave you with a look at the 7-day forecast. We'll continue to watch for lowland snow, spotty - scattered showers, and dry and "warmer" temperatures by the weekend.

Have a good one!