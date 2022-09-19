Seattle weather: Highs well above-average for the last day of summer

Another beautiful summer day across the PNW! We hit 77 today at the airport, which is six degrees above average.

Overnight, skies will remain clear with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for places like Shelton, Olympia, and through the valleys of Chehalis & Centralia. Otherwise, most of us will cool into the low to mid 50s.

A stellar late summer day on tap for Tuesday folks! Your back-to-school forecast features plenty of blue sky with temperatures soaring above normal again into the upper 70s.

Some of us will see hazy skies, especially over the North Sound with less haze over the Central Sound.

By late Tuesday night, most haze pushes off to the coast.

By early Thursday, clouds will increase as low pressure moves northeast across the Northwest.

Some models are hinting we might see a chance of widespread light showers on Friday over the lowlands.

Showers will wrap up late Friday night for Puget Sound with just a few showers hanging on over the Cascades overnight.

Pretty summer skies hold strong through the final days of the season with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for some by Wednesday.

Fall arrives Thursday, September 22nd under partly cloudy conditions. Highs cool to normal at 70.

Friday brings a chance of light showers with temps even cooler, only warning into the mid 60s.

We rebound nicely for the weekend and into the first full week of Fall. Highs climb back up into the upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

