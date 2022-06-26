The heat wave continues tomorow

We hit our first 90-degree day this afternoon! This doesn't even come close to last year (I know you remember that hot summer) when we hit a high of 102 degrees, but it was still toasty.

Temperatures will be warm tonight and tomorrow's commute forecast looks very comfortable! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s along parts of the lowlands with cooler spots in the mid-upper 50s.

Clear skies tonight will allow for a quick warm-up under mainly sunny skies (for most). The coast will experience cooler temperatures as we get ready for the marine push. This will increase clouds along with stronger wind speeds out of the west.

As we remain hot tomorrow, use caution when jumping in our area lakes and rivers. Water temperatures have been ranging in the 50s and 60s and cold shock sets in with temperatures from 50-60 degrees.

As the marine push begins tomorrow, temperatures quickly plunge into the 60s by Tuesday. Rain chances return, and we'll be below average once again.

In the meantime, our UV index will return into the very high category tomorrow. The Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 11pm tomorrow. We'll still have to watch out for the possibility of heat related illness as temperatures soar above normal (73F).

I'll leave you with a look at our 7-day forecast:

We'll get back on track by the end of the work week! Have a good one.