The heat is on Seattle! Sunday highs will soar 10-to-15 above average.

Another Fall day with above average highs. We hit 78 at the airport Saturday under sunny, but hazy skies.

Overnight temps cool into the low to mid 50s for Snohomish, King, and Pierce Counties. Other areas will drop a few degrees more into the upper 40s under clear skies.

The reason for our early October warmth is high pressure, northeasterly winds, and a thermal trough (hot, dry air).

As this ridge parks over the PNW for a good portion of next week we can expect mainly clear days and nights through Monday.

As the ridge starts to break down, we expect areas of morning fog and low clouds to develop before clearing to mostly sunny days.

The record to beat Sunday is 79 set back in 1993. We're forecasting the low 80s, so we shall see folks… stay tuned!

Winds also shift out of the east for Central WA and that means we'll continue to see hazy days ahead. Areas of smoke will reduce air quality to a moderate level across Western WA. .

Please be mindful of the fire danger as our grounds are tinder dry.

By mid-week marine air will push inland bringing morning clouds with plenty of sunshine to follow along with cooler highs. And even though we'll be cooling down some, temperature will remain 5-10 degrees above normal. The average for this time of year is 65 and falls to 63 by next Friday.

Enjoy the summer-like conditions! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast