The heat is on, higher temps by Monday

Good Sunday morning! The entire state is waking up to sunshine! Aren't these the bluest skies you've ever seen?!

Today will be warm with highs in the mid-80s for the Seattle metro area. South of the sound will break into the lower 90s. Even the coast will be warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during the peak heating hours between 10am-4pm.

*HEAT ADVISORY* Monday 9am-8pm

Monday may go down as the hottest day of the year so far and possibly our first 90 degree day of 2020 at SeaTac. A heat advisory has been expanded to include portions of King County now. Pierce, Thurston, Grays Harbor, and Lewis counties are also included in the heat advisory. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors, dress for the heat, and check on the elderly, children and pets.

Temps will be back to near normal Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a chance for rain and Friday and that will bring cooler temps in the lower 70s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim