The heat continues tomorrow as the Weather Alert Day is extended.

Happy Thursday!

Highs continue to rise this afternoon. Highs will peak in the lower 90 for most of us. This will be extended into tomorrow as highs climb into the mid-90s for some of us.

A heat advisory will go into effect tonight and continue through Saturday for the highlighted area in orange. Temperatures will be seasonably hot (90s) compared to our normal high temperature of 79 degrees. This heat advisory will be extended to Eastern Washington along with an excessive heat warning. Use caution if you're traveling to the area.

This is it when it comes to relief! Overnight lows will be mild at best and we won't see "cooler" overnight lows until Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The good news is the temperatures will start to drop by the weekend as we have a small chance for an isolated shower.

Join me on Q13 for the latest forecast!