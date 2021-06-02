The heat backs off as we close out the week and sail into the weekend.

Wow! Check out our Wednesday highs! The state saw 70s at the coast and through the island with 80s for the Central Sound and south along with 100+ temps east of the Cascades.

Overnight we'll cool off almost 30 degrees for some spots. Seattle drops to the mid to upper 50s. A mild night with the chance to stargaze before clouds push inland before sunrise.

We'll trade in our warm and dry weather for cool and showery conditions this weekend. The nice ridge that's kept weather systems from finding their way into the region is now starting to break down. As high pressure weakens the door opens for the next front to drop in rain and cooler highs, much cooler highs. We'll fall into the upper 50s by Sunday! Brr!

Look for areas of drizzle Thursday morning at the coast with a few areas inland as a weak front passes. A more organized weather maker will push rain in off the coast as early as Friday night. Saturday looks damp at times. There will be breaks in the day with Puget Sound seeing less shower activity while the coast, north & south Sound along with the mountains pick up a little more rain. Highs drop below average through the weekend before they rebound next week.

Another round of rain for Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the upper 50s.

Next week a few showers for the coast and mountains otherwise most of the region seeing partly cloudy skies with highs climbing back to near normal by the end of the week!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

