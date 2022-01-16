The fog is back!

The fog is sticking around in the forecast! We are NOT under an advisory, but we still have to use caution as visibilities continue to drop. The dense fog will be patchy and roll in and out of the area. It should hang around through the majority of tomorrow morning.

If you're planning on commuting through the mountain passes in the next 12 hours, be careful! Patchy freezing fog will be possible as you travel through. Parts of Central Washington will be under a *Freezing Fog Advisory* until tomorrow afternoon. Anything that touches the fog will get coated in a thin layer of ice. You'll want to take it slow if you're traveling through the highlighted area below.

Overnight lows will remain chilly and drop into the mid-upper 30s. The fog and cloud cover will be thick, but we'll be dry early in the morning,

Rain chances start to return for those along the coast and north sound. Rain chances will increase through the evening for those in the central and south sound. This won't be anything significant. We're talking less than .10" of accumulation.

Temperatures will level out in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the middle and end of the 7-day. I'm looking forward to the upcoming weaken as the sun returns, and we dry out!

Advertisement

Have a good one!