The first sunny day in months

The Puget Sound area will be enjoying a beautiful, mostly sunny day on Sunday for the first time since Halloween.

With the exception of some patchy fog, many around the Puget Sound area woke up to a gorgeous sunrise. This was the shot from our Capitol Hill camera this morning.

Today will be mostly sunny for most spots across the state, especially as we get into the afternoon hours. High temps will also be very close to average for this time of year, in the upper 40s.

Rivers have finally crested south of Olympia, where flooding damaged business and homes. The Chehalis River at Porter will remain in moderate flood stage most of the morning, but will continue to recede over the coming days.

As for the passes, Snoqualmie Pass is expected to open at some point today, with Stevens Pass remaining closed through at least Tuesday, according to WSDOT. White Pass has no timeline for reopening.

Rain returns to the area Monday around the morning commute, but Monday afternoon will likely be drier. Expect heavier rain on Tuesday as another atmospheric river takes aim at Washington. That will bring widespread rain and warmer temperatures, back into the 50s.

If you're looking for another dry stretch, late week into next weekend looks like our best bet.

