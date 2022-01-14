The first dry stretch in months starts today

Areas of Western Washington woke up to patchy fog this morning, but a nice mix of clouds and sunshine is returning this afternoon with mainly dry weather expected the next three days.

Check out the spectacular view from our Capitol Hill camera this morning.

The fog will evaporate this morning, and we'll be looking at a partly cloudy afternoon with plenty of sunshine in the mix. High pressure over the region will keep us mainly dry for the next three days. A couple of very weak systems will try to push through the area, but if spots see any rain, it will be nominal. The northern Olympic Peninsula, San Juan Islands, and northern Whatcom County have the best shot as seeing showers tonight.

Most of the area will stay dry through Sunday with showers returning to the area on Monday afternoon or evening. If we manage to stay dry through Sunday, it will be the first time we've had a three-day dry stretch in Seattle since mid to late September. After the dry weather this weekend, we have a chance of showers each day starting Monday with temps staying at or slightly above average for this time of year.

There are no big storms in the forecast and no lowland snow expected for at least the next 10 days.

