The Calendar says Fall, but Summer-like heat is on the way!

Happy Weekend all! We hit 70 for the second day in a row.

We say goodby to September on a very dry note with only 0.25" in the bucket at SeaTac. Normal for the month is 1.61". The good news is we are still slightly above average by 1.98" with 25.38" recorded since the first of the year.

Overnight clear skies win out as winds push offshore keeping clouds out of the region.

Tomorrow marks the start of a very warm and dry early Fall pattern. Highs run in the low 70s near the North Sound to the upper 70s to low 80s for the Central, South, and East Sound areas.

Winds shift tomorrow for Central WA to a more easterly flow pushing some smoke back into Western WA. Look for spots of hazy skies on Saturday with improvement Sunday.

After an unbelievable win Friday night, the Mariners finally clinch their first playoff berth in 21 years! Saturday's matinee game starts at 1:10. We expect great conditions at the ballpark! Your first pitch temperature is warm, in the low 70s.

Ol Reign is looking for their 11th win as they close out the season, and they'll have pretty nice pitch conditions at Lumen Field. There will be some haze lingering for the 7pm kick off.

The next week has us staying dry and warmer than usual. Highs will cool some as we push into the middle of next week! Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster