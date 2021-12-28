The brutal cold continues through the week

Hope you're able to stay cozy and warm this week. I'm worried about people who are unhoused or don't have access to heat. Brutal cold continues, particularly for the North Sound.

Some snow is possible for the Central and South Cascades tonight: Snoqualmie and White Passes could stack up a fresh 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight. It's unlikely these flurries will push into the lower elevations; however, stay with us. We'll let you know if this forecast changes.

Other than that, our big headline this week is about the fresh 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for the Puget Sound lowlands late Wednesday to Thursday.

In the short-term, a Wind Advisory is posted for Mount Vernon, Bellingham and the San Juans until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts to 50 mph could give way to minor damages and power outages, which can be a big problem given this harsh blast of arctic air.

There's also a Wind Chill Advisory for Western Whatcom County and the San Juans. Between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday, there could be wind chills as low as ten degrees below freezing.

Limit your time outside as much as possible and make sure to dress in warm layers.

Here's a look at our overnight temps. Lows will plummet once again to the upper teens to the low 20s. It's easy to see why compact snow and ice will continue to plague side streets and neighborhood roads. Skies will clear overnight. Tomorrow, we'll wake up to extremely frigid temperatures and sunny skies.

Clouds increase Wednesday afternoon. Tomorrow will be mostly dry. Once again, highs will only lift to the 20s and low 30s.

Our next shot of lowland snow looks to arrive super late Wednesday (close to 11 p.m. to midnight). The heaviest snow looks to fall Thursday morning. This next snow event will be much faster than Sunday's. After noon on Thursday, snow may taper for the lowlands. The timing and forecast snow totals may flip-flop a little leading up to Wednesday night. Keep it here to FOX 13 as we watch the latest info for you!

Unfortunately with Thursday's storm, there's a small chance for freezing rain. The South Coast and the I-5 corridor between Centralia and Longview could see a light layer of ice. Even minor ice accumulations on the roads can be dangerous, so know we're monitoring that potential, too.

New Year's Eve could start with freezing fog, but the sun may pop out in the afternoon. Right now, we expect dry weather as we ring in the new year. At some point on Saturday, a little lowland rain and mountain snow could move into our backyard. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Could be 'a few days' before residents see snow removal in unincorporated King County

READ MORE: Emergency proclamation issued in King County following snow storm

