Seattle weather: 80-degree temperatures return on Tuesday

Hope you've made some plans to enjoy the beautiful summer weather this week. The low 80s return Tuesday and stick around through Thursday!

For today, clouds gradually clear – giving ways to highs lifting comfortably to the low to mid 70s. Sparkling sunshine this afternoon will make those temps feel even warmer.

Check out how clear the skies will get this afternoon – seen via futurecast:

Temps soar into the 80s starting Tuesday due to three ingredients in the atmosphere: high pressure, north winds and what's called a "thermal trough"—corridor of hot, dry air—in Oregon and California. This triad of weather conditions will give our temps a boost. Highs stay in the 80s through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, highs drop back to the mid to upper 70s. Our classic pattern of gray mornings and sunny afternoons will be on repeat through next weekend.

For Seattle sunshine fans, this is truly the most wonderful time of the year. Enjoy the gorgeous weather and find ways to stay cool, especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

