The 80s return to Seattle next week

We are enjoying a mild weekend of weather with highs in the 70s: by Tuesday, temps will soar to the 80s!

Later today, highs will range in the mid 70s throughout Central and South Puget Sound. Communities like Everett, Bellingham, Forks, and Hoquiam will likely fall shy of the 70-degree mark.

Both today and tomorrow, light sprinkles are possible – especially in the morning. Sunbreaks are on tap for the afternoons once the clouds clear.



Sunday, a few thunderstorms are possible over Whatcom County and the North Cascades.



Monday will be sunnier during the afternoon. Highs will boost to the mid to upper 70s.

Here is a look at cloud cover this weekend via Futurecast:

Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure builds over Western Washington as highs reach the low 80s. The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be on repeat almost every day.

Enjoy our fabulous week of summery weather!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

