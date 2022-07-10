Are you ready for the heat? The 80s are back tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. Expect high of 83 degrees (normal high: 77 degrees) with a very high UV index. That means it'll only take about 15-25 minutes to burn so protect your skin.

Here is a look at your forecast:

The heat will continue for the next couple of days before we get ready for a "cool down". A cold front will track eastward, ushering in some cooler temperatures Wednesday. This will briefly knock down our temperatures before we quickly heat up again. We'll remain dry throughout the week!

I'll leave you with a look at our 7-day forecast:

Enjoy the summer weather this week and stay cool!