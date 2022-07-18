The 80s are back!

Expect a sunny start to the day as temperatures bottom out in the mid-lower 50s. Temperatures will quickly heat up tomorrow, and it'll be a beautiful day to get outdoors and enjoy the day. Take care of your skin as that UV index rises into the high category though! It'll only take about 30 minutes for us to burn.

We're keeping tabs on the conditions across Central Washington due to a wildfire burning in Chelan. It'll be hot for firefighters but luckily the winds won't be too strong and sustained between 5-10 mph.

Unfortunately, we're not expecting any rain in the area over the next week and that trend might continue for at least the next 8-14 days.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Stay cool and enjoy this nice stretch of weather!