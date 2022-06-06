Seattle weather: The 70s make a comeback on Tuesday

If you're hoping for warmer weather, look no further than our forecast for tomorrow. Enjoy the 70s on Tuesday, because we drop to the 60s again on Wednesday.

As for today, highs will reach the low to mid 60s across Western Washington. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap. Isolated showers are possible, but rain won't be widespread.



Tomorrow will be absolutely beautiful, but keep in mind: the day may start sunny, but increasing clouds are possible in the afternoon. This could make our highs in the 70s feel a little cooler compared to an otherwise sunny sky. In addition, showers could return late Tuesday.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. A couple showers can't be ruled out, and a few sunbreaks will make the upper 60s feel mild.

Isolated showers are possible through Thursday. Heavy rain is expected on Friday. Wet weather could continue into this weekend, but stay tuned – this forecast could still change!

Thank you so much for choosing FOX 13. We're thankful for your viewership!

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

