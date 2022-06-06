Seattle weather: Cloudy with Tuesday temperatures in the 70s

It'll finally feel more like June tomorrow! Temperatures will rise into the 70s across Western Washington as high pressure briefly bumps that jet stream. Today we were able to see the sun, but the temperatures were on the cooler side. Our *normal* high temperature is 69 degrees and that will increase to 70 degrees tomorrow.

We'll wake up to sunny skies as temperatures fall into the mid-upper 40s. It'll be chilly, but temperatures will quickly climb. The clouds will build in later in the day but expect dry conditions. The clouds will be due to an approaching frontal system - which will impact us tomorrow night. Expect spotty showers to quickly track across the area between 9pm - 12am. Most of us won't even notice the rain, and we'll wake up fairly dry on Wednesday.

Here is look at tomorrow's forecast:

I'm keeping an eye on an Atmospheric River that will impact us later in the week (Thursday-weekend). This a rare occurrence and typically doesn't happen in June!

Get ready for some significant rain totals! We could be looking at over 2" of accumulation across the region. This also means we'll have to watch our river levels as we get close to the flood stage.

This is the Euro model through Sunday night:

To put this in perspective, here is a look at the top 5 wettest years in the month of June:

We could be reaching the top 5 before you know it!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one and enjoy that "warm" and dry weather!