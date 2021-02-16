Thawing out, drying out

Our more normal mild and soggy winter weather pattern is back! Temps at this hour remain all above freezing in the lowlands. Highs will be again in the upper 40s/ low 50s for this Mardi Gras.

The precipitation today will be more of an on/off shower variety for Western WA. The exception will be the Cascades where steady (at times heavy) snow continues. 90 remains closed and will be reassessed at 0800, so the closure could go further into the morning.

The immediate trend is drying out and more chances for sunbreaks Tue/Wed. Longer term starting Thu is more active weather, but this will be lowland rain / mountain snow into the weekend. Given the bitterly cold arctic air gripping pretty much the rest of the lower 48, it still leaves us with some of the best weather in the nation. -Tim Joyce