Terrific Tuesday weather as our dry streak continues

Our lovely week of pleasant spring weather continues. Today will be day two in a row of it will be a whole week of mild temps and a mix of clouds and sun.

Yesterday we hit 67. Today we will be closer to 70 for more of us. We’ll be hovering in this near 70 degrees neighborhood through the weekend. While high pressure is keeping us dry and mild-- weak fronts continue to go up and over us to the north. The next one moves through tonight into tomorrow which will keep us with some high overcast-- but any precip we get would most likely be a few mountain showers north of Glacier Peak in Snohomish Co.

Next chance of rain comes this weekend, mostly just a chance of showers on Sunday — probably late Sunday. What you'll notice between now and then is abundant sunshine and days that are now about 15 hours long. And days will be getting even longer into late May and June.

As we get into the the second half of the weekend, we're expecting slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover. But, temps even in the upper 60s are still above the normal of 65 for this part of mid-May. -Tim Joyce

Advertisement

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:



DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky, Grace Lim and Scott Sistek