Seattle weather: Temps staying warm, smoke returns Thursday

A ridge of high pressure will dominate the region through this weekend bringing sunny skies, but also the return of smoke to the Puget Sound area.

High temps today will be a bit warmer, back into the low 70s for most spots in the central and south sound. Expect sunny skies and the return of some smoke from Snohomish County north.

Thursday, most areas will wake up to a sunny haze. Air quality may be impacted by wildfire smoke through the weekend.

Not only has it been very warm, it has been incredibly dry this late summer and early fall. October has only registered 0.01" of rain and the next week looks mainly dry. Seattle averages almost four inches for the month.

This weekend will flirt with the record high daily temperatures (record is 77° on Saturday and 72° on Sunday). Cooler onshore flow will bring in more clouds and push out the smoke Monday and Tuesday. There is also a slight chance for a few showers on Monday.