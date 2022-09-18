Seattle weather: Temps near 80 to start of the week

If you're having a hard time saying goodbye to summer, you'll love our forecast this week. Highs could flirt with the 80s in Seattle Monday and Tuesday! For those hoping for more classic autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. No real rain is on the horizon, at least in the short term.

Take a look at this three-day forecast: it'll be hazy the next few days. Air quality today could drop to a "moderate" level in some places. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, some smoke could mix down to the surface. Right now, we're not expecting a major plunge in air quality; however, we'll let you know if that changes. In neighborhoods close to ongoing wildfires (e.g. the Bolt Creek or Goat Rocks fires), there will be the distinct smell of smoke, unfortunately.

Highs today will boost to the upper 60s to the mid 70s. I can't wait to get outside! Hope you have some fun plans to get outdoors.

There's a slight chance for thunderstorms today in Southeastern Washington for everyone in light green:

Here's why we're forecasting warm sunshine for Western Washington the next few days: a big area of low pressure is hanging out south of our region. This low pressure is hogging most of the showers, clouds and thunderstorms. Interestingly enough, it's going to feel like Seattle at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara today as the Seahawks take on the 49ers. The game will be super soggy, gusty and cloudy!

Highs will soar to the upper 70s and low 80s Monday and Tuesday! Hazy sunshine is on tap. Wednesday will also be sunny from the start to the finish.



Thursday and Friday, morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are in the forecast. Saturday will be mild with highs around 70.

Maximize on the gorgeous weather while we have it!



Cheers,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

